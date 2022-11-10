Buy or sell stocks today: Following halt in global stocks rally, Dalal Street snapped three days rally and finished in negative zone on Wednesday. 50 stocks index Nifty lost 45 points and closed at 18,157 while Bombay Sensitive Index or BSE Sensex fell 151 points and ended at 61,033 levels. But, Bank Nifty continued to remain strong and ended 96 points higher at 41,783 levels. Broad market indices fell more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio ended at 0.89:1.

Intraday trading strategy

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has once again failed to breach the barrier placed at 18,250 to 18,300 levels. Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said that key benchmark indices need to breach its resistance placed at peak levels as overall bias on Dalal Street is still positive. On intraday stocks for today, Prabhudas Lilladher expert recommended two stocks to buy today and those two stocks are Can Fin Homes and Cummins India.

"Nifty has been witnessing a strong resistance barrier near the 18250-18300 zone failing once again to breach the levels and slipped to see some profit booking with trend still remaining intact as of now. Further, Bank Nifty witnessed a rangebound session with some volatility in the final hours to close on a flat note near 41800 levels. As of the now, the indices have halted the upward move finding resistance at their peak levels and would need a decisive breakthrough to continue with the upward journey," Parekh said.

Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that the overall bias still maintained positive, the support for the day is seen at 18000 while the resistance is seen at 18300. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41200-42300 levels.

Day trading stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today. Here we list out details in regard to those shares:

1] Can Fin Homes: Buy at ₹534, target ₹558, stop loss ₹520; and

2] Cummins India: Buy at ₹1350, target ₹1388, stop loss ₹1330.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.