Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Nov 102 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 06:50 AM IST
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today
Buy or sell stocks today: Following halt in global stocks rally, Dalal Street snapped three days rally and finished in negative zone on Wednesday. 50 stocks index Nifty lost 45 points and closed at 18,157 while Bombay Sensitive Index or BSE Sensex fell 151 points and ended at 61,033 levels. But, Bank Nifty continued to remain strong and ended 96 points higher at 41,783 levels. Broad market indices fell more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio ended at 0.89:1.