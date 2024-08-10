Buy or sell: Sumeet Baadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — August 12

  • Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Reliance, Tata Motors, and Tech Mahindra

Asit Manohar
Updated10 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Trade Now
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Nifty 50 index sustaining above 23,900 support signals conviction for a further rise in upcoming sessions next week.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Nifty 50 index sustaining above 23,900 support signals conviction for a further rise in upcoming sessions next week.(MINT)

Buy or sell stocks: Following positive global market sentiments on cooling US recession fears, the Indian stock market finished higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index surged 247 points to 24,364, the BSE Sensex shot up 819 points to 79,705, and the Bank Nifty index finished 325 points higher at 50,482. Cash market volumes on the NSE were about one percent lower than the previous day. The mid-cap index rose more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio moderated to 1.58:1.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy on Monday

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Nifty 50 index managed to sustain above the crucial 23,900 support despite remaining range-bound through the week. The Choice Broking expert said that Nifty sustaining above 23,900 support signals conviction for a further rise in upcoming sessions next week. Bagadia said the 50-stock index is facing a hurdle in the 24,350 to 24,400 range. On breaching this resistance, Bagadia said the Nifty 50 index may touch the 24,800 mark soon.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today

Regarding shares to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagdia recommended three buy or sell stocks: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Motors, and Tech Mahindra (TechM).

1] Reliance Industries: Buy at 2948.60, target 3100, stop loss 2865.

Reliance's share price is currently at 2948.60, reflecting a solid foundation established at the support of 2865. Additionally, RIL's share price exhibits resilience by trading above its long-term (200-day) moving average, affirming its long-term strength. The stock has also crossed its previous two-day high, indicating strength in the stock.

While facing minor resistance at 3000, which is also near its 20 and 50-day EMA levels, a breakout beyond this threshold could pave the way for further upward momentum. Sustaining above 3000 may propel Reliance's share price towards the next target of 3100, presenting a promising outlook for investors.

Reinforcing the positive sentiment, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) comfortably rests at 43.58, indicating a bounce from lower levels with increasing buying interest. The technical parameters collectively suggest a constructive environment for the RIL share price, encouraging potential bullish movements in the near term.

Based on the above technical analysis, we recommend buying Reliance shares at a CMP of 2948.60 with a short—to medium-term outlook, a stop loss of 2865, and targets of 3100.

2] Tata Motors: Buy at 1068.10, target 1155, stop loss 1025.

Tata Motors share exhibits strong bullish momentum, currently trading at 1068.10. The recent breakout above the crucial resistance at 1053, which is also its 20-day EMA level, is a significant technical development supported by robust trading volumes, reinforcing the strength of the stock. The breakthrough suggests a potential continuation of the upward trend after retesting the breakout levels, offering an optimistic outlook for investors.

Additionally, Tata Motors' share price is trading above key moving averages, including the short-term (20-day), medium-term (50-day), and long-term (200-day) EMAs, further affirming its bullish stance. The momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is at 54.16.

For traders, keeping an eye on the strong support near 1025, also close to its 50-day EMA, is advisable, as a breach of this level could signal a shift in sentiment. Overall, Tata Motors shares' current technical setup suggests a favourable environment for further upside potential, provided traders and investors remain vigilant to potential reversals and closely monitor key support and resistance levels.

Based on the above analysis, we recommend buying Tata Motors shares and the CMP of 1068.10 with a stop loss of 1025, with a target of 1155.

3] Tech Mahindra or TechM: Buy at 1506.70, target 1650, stop loss 1430.

Tech Mahindra's share has exhibited resilience by rebounding from the critical support of 1430, showcasing its underlying strength. Currently trading at 1506.70, TechM share price positioning just above its short-term 20-day, medium-term, 50-day and long-term 200-day EMA levels signals optimism among investors. With a modest resistance observed at 1515, a sustained breakthrough above this level could trigger further upward momentum, potentially unlocking new opportunities for market participants.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 54.36 and is on an upward trajectory, indicating an uptick in buying interest. This bullish sentiment surrounding TECHM suggests that the stock holds appeal as an investment opportunity. Investors may find confidence in the stock's technical setup, particularly considering its recent bounce from support and the potential for continued upward movement if crucial resistance levels are breached.

Based on the above analysis, we recommend buying Tech Mahindra shares cautiously and keeping a watch on the stock if it falls below 1430, as this could negate the positive outlook. A short-term target of 1650 is achievable.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹109 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
99,000

2 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,750 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
474

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹659.7 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
2,555

6 of 14Read Full Story
7

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.68 M

8 of 14Read Full Story
12,500

9 of 14Read Full Story
$210 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
5%

11 of 14Read Full Story
4.8%

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Sumeet Baadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — August 12

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.60
03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
9.9 (3.07%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.95
03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Tata Power

417.80
03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.70
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.8 (9.35%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.55
03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.1 (7.61%)

Affle India

1,596.75
03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
110.5 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,847.00396.00
    Chennai
    70,847.00-365.00
    Delhi
    70,987.00675.00
    Kolkata
    71,892.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue