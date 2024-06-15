Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these three stocks for Tuesday - June 18
Buy or sell: For the next trading session on Tuesday, June 18, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has recommended these three stocks - Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel.
On June 14, despite a sluggish start, the domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed higher, buoyed by gains in the auto and consumer durables sectors, while IT stocks saw profit booking, exerting downward pressure on the indices. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day up by 181.87 points or 0.24% at 76,992.77, and the Nifty 50 closed higher by 66.70 points or 0.29% at 23,465.60.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started