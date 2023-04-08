Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these 3 stocks to buy on Monday3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 02:04 PM IST
- Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Sun Pharma, DLF and IGL
Buy or sell stocks: Indian stock market extended its rally for fourth straight session and ended with decent gains after rebounding from intraday lows on Thursday session after the RBI policy meeting. 50-stock index Nifty finished 42 points higher at 17,599 levels whereas 30-stock index BSE Sensex ended 143 points higher at 59,832 mark. Nifty Bank index added 41 points and closed at 41,041 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was positive at 2.01:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×