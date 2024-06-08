Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these three stocks for Monday - June 10
Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended these three stocks for Monday — Tech Mahindra Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Buy or sell stocks: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, finished at new highs on Friday, wiping election-related losses and indicating to greater economic growth.
