Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these three stocks for Monday - June 24
Buy or sell stocks: Experts observed that the market's medium-term texture is still positive, but a small bearish candle on weekly charts and a double top formation on intraday charts suggest further weakness from the current levels.
Buy or sell stocks: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the red on Friday, June 21. The indices witnessed profit booking at record levels amid the absence of fresh triggers. Nevertheless, the indices ended with mild gains for the week.
