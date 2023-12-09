Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these three stocks to buy next week
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy next week - Infosys, India Cement, and Titan.
Buy or sell stocks: The domestic equities benchmark indices, Nifty 50, and the Sensex ended in green on Friday's sessions led by gains in banking and IT stocks, and after Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) maintained its policy rates and stance, as expected.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started