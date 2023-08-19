Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these three stocks to buy next week

Buy or sell stocks: Domestic benchmark equity indices ended in the negative zone for the fourth straight session on Friday on the backdrop of unfavourable global cues and additional foreign fund outflows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts anticipate further profit taking in the markets due to several of factors, including the weakening Indian rupee, rising domestic inflation, a decline in foreign investment, the slowdown in China, and concerns about US interest rates.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 64,948.66 down 202.36 points or down 0.31% while the Nifty also closed at 19,310.15 level, down 55.10 points or 0.28%.

Stock market tips for next week According to Sameet Chavan - Chief Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel One, although, the correction has not been severe, the Nifty has marked negative close in last four consecutive weeks. The global headwinds and banking related concerns post the RBI policy are keeping our markets under pressure, whereas the inherent strength in other spaces is providing some support at lower levels.

"To summarize, key indices are stuck in a range and till we do not find any major trigger, the consolidation is likely to continue. If we take a meticulous glance at the hourly chart, we can see 'Three-point Positive divergence' in RSI-Smoothened oscillator. This development did trigger some smart recovery around the midsession; but due to lack of follow up, we saw few downticks towards the end.

Nevertheless, the structure is still intact and hence, we will not be surprised to see some buying emerging at lower levels (provided there is no major global aberration). The first sign of revival would be confirmed once Nifty sustains above 19370 – 19400 levels, which may then push Nifty towards the next cluster of 19550 – 19650. On the flipside, 19250 is to be seen as a critical support; because a drift below this would result in a sharp correction towards the major support zone of 19100 – 19000 (which seems unlikely at this moment). Traders should refrain from complacent trades and continue with one step at a time approach," explained Chavan.

Stocks to buy next week - Sumeet Bagadia On stocks to buy next week, Sumeet Bagadia recommended three shares —Britannia Industries Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Here we list out full details in regard to Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations:

Britannia Industries Ltd According to Bagadia, the current market analysis of Britannia reveals that its stock is currently trading at 4535, representing a decline of approximately 12% from its recent peak. However, it has established a stable support level around 4400 over the past few trading sessions, accompanied by a noticeable increase in trading volume. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Britannia indicates an oversold condition, further suggesting a potential reversal in the near term.

Considering the aforementioned factors, there is a compelling case for a bullish stance on Britannia's stock. The current trading price of 4535 presents an opportune entry point, with a favorable risk-to-reward ratio. Anticipating a rebound from the established support level, a target price of 4745 seems plausible. To manage potential downside risks, a stop-loss order will be judiciously placed at 4400, safeguarding against adverse market movements.

Ambuja Cements Ltd Sumeet stated that the stock is currently trading around 453.05 levels. The stock is trading above all the important moving averages.

“We can witness a bounce in the stock from 435 levels which are also close to 200 Day EMA levels. The stock has strongly moved on higher side and hence we can witness a breakout on charts. This breakout is supported with good volumes which indicate strength. Now any dip in the stock around 445 levels will be a buying opportunity. The stock can now further move towards 480 levels and higher. The investors holding from lower levels should keep trailing stop loss," said Bagadia.

According to the aforementioned technical analysis, Sumeet advises buying Ambuja Cements Ltd on dips. Traders buying at current market price (CMP) of 453.05 levels should add the stock on dips till 445 levels for the target of 480. If the stock closes below 433, his analysis will be invalid.

Reliance Industries Ltd According to Bagadia, Reliance Industries is currently trading at 2556.80 levels. The stock has a strong support at 2520 levels which is just below its 20 day EMA levels. We can also witness small resistance near 2585 levels. Once stock maintains a higher level than 2585, it may advance upward and approach the 2630 levels which are also close to all-time high levels. Also the stock is trading above all the important moving averages. The RSI indicator is comfortably trading at 58 levels which indicate that the stock has potential to move upwards.

“Based on the above technical analysis we recommend buying Reliance Industries at CMP of 2556.80, it can also be added up to 2520 levels for a medium term outlook with a stop loss of 2480 for targets of 2630," added Sumeet.