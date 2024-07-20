Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these three stocks to buy on Monday — July 22

  • Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Colgate Palmolive, and Asian Paints

Asit Manohar
Updated20 Jul 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Stock market news: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Nifty 50 index has formed a bearish candle after sharp selling at the 24,850 mark.
Stock market news: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Nifty 50 index has formed a bearish candle after sharp selling at the 24,850 mark.(MINT)

Buy or sell stocks: Following weak global market trends on rising US-China tension, the Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. The Nifty 50 index corrected 269 points and closed at 24,530, while the BSE Sensex lost 738 points and ended at 80,604. The Bank Nifty index nosedived 355 points and finished at 52,265. Tech outages down 8.8 percent hindered cash market volumes on the NSE. The broad market indices fell more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.18:1, the lowest in 1.5 months.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Nifty 50 index has formed a bearish candle after sharp selling at the 24,850 level. The Choice Broking expert said that crucial support for the 50-stock index has now shifted to the 24,200 mark. Bagadia said that the Indian stock market sentiment would turn weak once the Nifty breaches below this crucial support of 24,200.

Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three buy or sell stocks: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Colgate Palmolive, and Asian Paints.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy next week

1] Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Buy at 1412.95, target 1525, stop loss 1350.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price currently trades at 1412.95, showcasing a solid upward trend. The stock's position above all major moving averages highlights its strength and potential for further gains. The minor resistance at 1425, an all-time high, is a critical level to watch. If GLENMARK sustains a breakthrough above this resistance, it could accelerate towards the target price of 1525 and beyond. The robust volume and price movement suggest investor confidence and potential upside momentum.

We recommend buying Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares at the current market price of 1412.95, leveraging the positive trend observed in the charts. The short—to medium-term target is set at 1525, contingent on the stock maintaining its upward trajectory. This recommendation is backed by strong technical indicators and market sentiment favouring continued growth.

However, our analysis and buy recommendation will be invalidated if the stock closes below 1350, as this would indicate a potential reversal or significant correction. Investors should maintain this level to stop loss and manage risk effectively.

2] Colgate Palmolive or COLPAL: Buy at 3120.95, target 3370, stop loss 2980.

The COLPAL share price has exhibited a noteworthy rebound from the support level of 2980, which is also close to its 20-day EMA levels, currently trading at approximately 3120.95. The stock's positioning above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) signals a positive trend, reflecting strength in its current trajectory. The momentum indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), comfortably rising to 74.83 levels, underscores the stock's robust performance.

A minor resistance is observed at 3150 levels. A successful breach of this level could propel COLPAL share towards the target of 3370 and beyond, suggesting further potential upside.

Investors and traders may find this technical analysis valuable for assessing COLPAL's current strength and potential future movements. However, it's essential to consider broader market conditions and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Based on the above analysis, we expect COLPAL to move higher towards 3370. Hence, we recommend buying COLPAL at a CMP of 3120.95 with an SL of 2980.

3] Asian Paints: Buy at 2946, target 3190, stop loss 2840.

Asian Paints share is currently trading at 2946.05 levels, above both the 20-day and 50-day EMA, indicating strength in the short term. A more minor resistance is placed at 3030 levels, representing a recent high. Once the stock sustains above this level, it has the potential to move further towards the 3190 level.

Additionally, the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart are squeezed, suggesting a potential for increased volatility. After testing the lower band, the price remains above the middle line of the Bollinger Band, indicating the stock's strength and potential for an upward move, breaking through the higher band.

Furthermore, the RSI indicator comfortably trades near 52.40 levels, indicating that the stock may continue to rise. This RSI level suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, providing room for upward movement. Overall, the technical indicators point to a positive outlook for the stock, with the potential for further gains if it surpasses the 3030 resistance level.

With a medium-term target price of 3190, we advise purchasing Asian Paints shares at the CMP of 2946.05. It can also be accumulated close to 2900 levels. Our analysis will be considered invalid if the price closes below 2840.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹68,885 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
3.15L

2 of 14Read Full Story
48%

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹6.7 T

4 of 14Read Full Story
$240.5 M

5 of 14Read Full Story
$459 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
$3 B

7 of 14Read Full Story
7%

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
10%

13 of 14Read Full Story
20 Yrs

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 12:59 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these three stocks to buy on Monday — July 22

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,925.00-1,347.00
    Chennai
    74,558.00-1,566.00
    Delhi
    75,144.00-389.00
    Kolkata
    74,558.00-531.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue