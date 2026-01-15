Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends these two stocks to buy for the long term

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock markets is shut today (Thursday, January 15), due to the municipal corporation elections occurring in Maharashtra.

Trading activities have been halted across both primary exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in observance of polling day.

Market participants should note that trading in the equity sector will recommence on Friday following the one-day break. This holiday has been recognized for all sectors on the NSE and BSE during that day.

Meanwhile, the commodity market will function on a limited basis. Commodity trading has been suspended during the morning session and is expected to start again after 5 PM, enabling participants to engage in trading during the evening session.

The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declined on Wednesday, extending their losses from the prior day, driven by weakness in the IT and consumer sectors, as well as some blue-chip banking stocks amidst escalating geopolitical tensions.

Additionally, continued outflows from foreign funds and emerging uncertainties surrounding tariffs further rattled investors, as noted by traders. The Sensex fell by 244.98 points, or 0.29%, closing at 83,382.71, while the Nifty 50 decreased by 66.70 points, or 0.26%, finishing at 25,665.60.

Stock market outlook Nifty 50 outlook Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said that on 14 January 2026, the Nifty 50 traded with a cautious negative bias and ended modestly lower, as continued foreign selling and macro uncertainties weighed on sentiment. The index dipped below the 25,700 zone, showing that bears held the upper hand for most of the session amid range-bound trade and lack of fresh triggers. Weakness was largely seen in fmcg, IT, autos, while metals and oil & gas names showed relative resilience, helping limit deeper losses.

“Immediate resistance is placed around 25,750–25,800, while key support lies near 25,500–25,550. Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious, with consolidation likely to persist in the absence of strong global or domestic cues,” advised Bagadia.

Bank Nifty outlook Sumeet Bagadia explained that on 14 January 2026, Bank Nifty exhibited relative resilience amid broader weakness, outperforming the benchmark indices and closing marginally higher, supported by selective strength in major Nifty PSU banking stocks . This reflected a more balanced participation in the banking space despite overall risk-off sentiment in the market.

On the daily chart, Bank Nifty formed a small positive candle, underscoring a guarded bullish nuance after sideways consolidation and indicating that buyers were active around key support levels. The modest close above the previous lows suggests that immediate downside pressure was cushioned.

“Immediate resistance is placed around 59,800–59,900, which needs to be reclaimed convincingly to build upside momentum, while crucial support remains near 59,300–59,400 to prevent deeper retracement. Overall, the near-term bias for Bank Nifty stays cautious-to-neutral, with bias tilted to sideways trade unless catalysts emerge,” advised Bagadia.

Stocks to buy for long term Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying stocks that look strong on the technical chart and suggested these two shares: AXIS Bank Ltd, and Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

Buy AXIS Bank in Cash at ₹ 1,299; with a stop loss at ₹ 1,255; Target price of ₹ 1,387 Sumeet Bagadia said that AXIS Bank shares traded at ₹1,299, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. It recently reached a 52-week high of ₹1,308. A breakout above this level could further accelerate buying interest.

"Based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, AXIS Bank presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a ₹1,387 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place," said Sumeet.

Buy Hindustan Zinc in Cash at ₹ 654; with a stop loss at ₹ 631; Target price of ₹ 700 Sumeet Bagadia said that Hindustan Zinc shares traded at ₹654, the stock is in a strong upward trend, supported by steady buying interest and sustained higher price action. After retesting its previous higher levels, the stock has once again moved upward to register a fresh 52 weeks high of ₹670.95, reflecting renewed confidence among market participants.

“Based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, Hindustan Zinc shares presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 700 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place,” advised Bagadia.