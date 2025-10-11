Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — 13 October 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market extended their uptrend for the second straight session on Friday, with the Nifty 50 index crossing the 25,300 mark intraday — its highest level since September 19th. After a muted start, the market maintained a positive bias through the session, enabling the Nifty to reclaim the 25,300 level, driven by broad-based buying across sectors, except metals. At close, the Sensex was up 328.72 points or 0.40 per cent at 82,500.82, and the Nifty was up 103.55 points or 0.41 per cent at 25,285.35. On a weekly basis, both the BSE Sensex and Nifty posted gains of 1.5 per cent each.

The broader markets moved in tandem with the benchmarks, as the Midcap index advanced 0.46%, while the Small-cap index added 0.74%. All sectoral indices, except metals, ended in the green. Realty, healthcare, PSU Bank, pharma, and consumer durables indices outperformed, registering gains of over 1.5 per cent each, while FMCG, auto, and banking indices advanced between 0.4 and 0.8 per cent.

Stock market next week Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market mood has improved as the Nifty 50 index has broken above the 25,300 levels. The Choice Broking expert said the key index is heading for the 25,800 level, with a minor hurdle at the 25,550 level.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has finally broken above the resistance placed at 25,300. The index is now set for the next target of 25,800. However, it may face a minor hurdle at 25,550. Therefore, one should examine stocks that appear strong on the technical chart.”

Sumeet Bagadia's recommended stocks for Monday Regarding stocks to buy next week, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: SBI, BEL, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

1] SBI: Buy at ₹ 880.65, Target ₹ 945, Stop Loss ₹ 868. SBI share price is showing signs of strength after consolidating within a defined range, currently trading around ₹880.65. The stock recently broke out from a falling trendline, supported by a noticeable rise in volume, indicating renewed buying interest and potential for a continuation of the uptrend.

On the technical front, the SBI share price is trading above all its major moving averages, including the 20, 50, and 200-day EMAs, which now act as strong support zones and reinforce the bullish structure. Immediate resistance is seen near ₹890, and a decisive breakout and sustained trade above this level could pave the way for further upside towards the target of ₹945. On the downside, key support lies at ₹860, where potential buying strength is evident. RSI momentum, currently at 65.83, signals continuation of the upside trend, confirming improving bullish sentiment.

Traders may consider buying SBI shares at ₹880.65 with a stop-loss at ₹848 for a target of ₹945, keeping an eye on resistance and support zones to manage risk effectively.

2] BEL: Buy at ₹ 413.50, Target ₹ 445, Stop Loss ₹ 397. BEL share price is currently trading at ₹413.50. The stock is forming a cup and handle pattern and is on the verge of a breakout from this formation, signalling a rising trend in the near term. The consistently rising volume indicates strong demand for the stock.

On the technical front, BEL share is trading comfortably above its major 20, 50, and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming underlying strength and trend sustainability. The RSI, positioned at 61.03 on the daily chart, signals improving momentum and further room for upside. A sustained move above the immediate resistance zone could trigger a fresh leg of rally, confirming the breakout’s validity.

Traders can consider buying BEL at ₹413.50 with a stop loss placed at ₹397. On the upside, the stock holds potential to test ₹445 in the near term, supported by rising momentum and volume confirmation.

3] Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: Buy at ₹ 1264.40, Target ₹ 1355, Stop Loss ₹ 1220. Dr. Reddy's is trading at ₹1,264.40, currently on the verge of forming a symmetrical triangle pattern. The stock is sustaining above its previous swing low, indicating renewed accumulation and potential for an upward move.

On the technical front, DRREDDY is facing resistance near ₹1270, and a decisive breakout and sustained trade above this level could trigger further upside towards the target of ₹1355. Immediate support is seen at ₹1230, which aligns with potential buying interest and serves as a crucial stop-loss zone. The RSI, currently at 49.77, is showing potential to break out from the oversold territory, signalling improving bullish momentum. A sustained move above ₹1270 would confirm early signs of strength, while rising volumes will be key to validating the breakout.

Traders may consider buying DRREDDY at ₹1264.40, with a stop-loss placed at ₹1220, aiming for a target of ₹1355. They should keep an eye on resistance and support zones for optimal trade management.