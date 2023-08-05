Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week3 min read 05 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — BEL, HDFC Bank and Wipro
Buy or sell stocks: After falling for three straight session on weak global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended higher on Friday. NSE Nifty added 135 points and closed at 19,517 levels, BSE Sensex went up 480 points and finished at 65,721 mark whereas Bank Nifty index shot up 366 points and ended at 44,879 levels. In broad market, small-cap index went up 0.66 per cent while mid-cap index surged 0.65 per cent respectively.
