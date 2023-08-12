Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week3 min read 12 Aug 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy next week — Bharti Airtel, Coal India and Grasim Industries
Buy or sell stocks: Following weak global market sentiments on renewed fear of US Fed rate hike, Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. NSE Nifty lost 114 points and closed at 19,428 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 365 points and finished at 65,322 mark whereas Bank Nifty index went down 342 points and ended at 44,199 levels. Broad market indices fell less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio dipped to 0.65:1.
