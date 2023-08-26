Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy next week — Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel
Buy or sell stocks: Indian stock market plunged, an all-round sell off on Friday tracking weak global cues. NSE Nifty lost 120 points and closed at 19,265, BSE Sensex shed 365 points and ended at 64,886 levels while Bank Nifty index corrected 264 points and finished at 44,231 mark. Nifty Mid-cap Index underperformed the Nifty with a large margin by falling 0.82 per cent in today’s session. Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Small cap 100 Index witnessed massive profit booking from highs, these indices fell by 0.82 per cent and 0.41 per cent respectively on the closing.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started