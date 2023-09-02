Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week

Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week3 min read 02 Sep 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy next week — Persistent Systems, Bajaj Finance and NTPC
Buy or sell stock: Following strong global cues, Indian stock market reversed the trend on Friday and ended higher. All key benchmark indices logged handsome gains but broad market indices failed to outperform key benchmark indices. NSE Nifty gained 181 points and closed at 19,435 levels, BSE Sensex surged 555 points and ended at 65,387 mark while Bank Nifty index went up 446 points and finished at 44,436 levels. In broad market, small-cap index and mid-cap index gained 0.75 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started