Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week4 min read 23 Sep 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — SBI, M&M and Asian Paints
Buy or sell stocks: Following weak global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended lower for fourth day in a row. Nifty 50 index lost 68 points and closed at 19,674 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 221 points and ended at 66,009 mark whereas Bank Nifty index finished 11 points lower at 44,612 levels. Small-cap index ended marginally in the positive even as the advance decline ratio improved to 0.99:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started