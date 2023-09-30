Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's and Metro Brands
Buy or sell stocks: Amid expectations of partial US shutdown, Indian stock market opened upside and extended its early morning gains further during Friday session. Nifty 50 index gained 114 points and closed at 19,638 levels, BSE Sensex went up 320 points and ended at 65,828 mark whereas Bank Nifty index added 283 points and closed at 44,584 levels. Asian equities gained, led by a rally in Hong Kong on hopes that China’s Golden Week holiday will spur a consumption revival and boost sentiment marred by the country’s property sector crisis.
