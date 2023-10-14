Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Tata Consumer, Lupin and Nestle
Buy or sell stocks: Following weak global cues, Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. Nifty 50 index lost 42 points and closed at 19,751 levels, BSE Sensex shed 125 points and closed at 66,282 mark whereas Bank Nifty index corrected 311 points and closed at 44,287 levels. In broad market, small-cap and mid-cap indices ended marginally lower despite heavy selling in key benchmark indices.
