Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Tata Motors, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank
Buy or sell stocks: After heavy beating for the six straight sessions, Indian stock market witnessed trend reversal during Friday deals. Buying across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks helped bulls outclass bears. Nifty 50 index gained 190 points and closed at 19,047 levels, BSE Sensex went up 634 points and ended at 63,782 mark while Bank Nifty index shot up 501 points and finished at 42,782 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio rose to 4.3:1.
