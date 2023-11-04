Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and ONGC.
Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market ended higher on Friday, November 3, on positive global cues amid improved investors’ risk appetite on hopes that the end of monetary policy tightening is near. Major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, left rates unchanged this month, fuelling hopes that interest rates have peaked.
