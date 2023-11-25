Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy next week — Dr Lal Pathlabs, Tata Motors, Dalmia Bharat
Buy or sell stocks: Indian stock market continued to trade choppy throughout the week despite Nifty 50 index forming bullish candle on the weekly chart pattern. The 50-stock index went off 7 points and closed at 19,794 levels, BSE Sensex ended 47 points lower at 65,970 mark whereas Bank Nifty index gained 191 points and finished at 43,769 levels on Friday last week. Broad market indices ended marginally higher even as the advance-decline ratio closed at 1.16:1.
