Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week
Analysts believe the stock market next week will be driven by economic data releases from the US, India, and China, while the focus will be on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting.
Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market indices witnessed healthy gains on Friday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 hitting its fresh record high intraday led by all-round buying amid upbeat domestic Q2 GDP data that exceeded expectations.
