Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week
Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy next week — DLF, Infosys and SWSOLAR
Buy or sell stocks: After logging gains for seven week in a row, Indian stock market finally took a pause in the week gone by. After topsy-turvy trends throughout the week, Nifty 50 index ended 0.55 per cent or 113 points lower while BSE Sensex lost 257 points or 0.36 per cent in the previous week. Nifty Bank index lost 493 points or 1.03 per cent in last five sessions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started