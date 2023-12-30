Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), GMR Infra and UltraTech Cement
Buy or sell stocks for next week: Key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market gave up its five days winning streak and ended the last trade session of 2023 on a flattish note amid profit booking in select heavyweights.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started