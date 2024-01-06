Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommedned three stocks to buy on Monday — GAIL, TCS, and HUL
Buy or sell stocks: Despite cautious sentiments in the global market, the Indian stock market ended higher for the second straight session on Friday. Nifty 50 index added 52 points and closed at the 21,710 level, and BSE Sensex regained the 72,000 mark by adding 178 points in the last session of the week gone by. However, the Bank Nifty index went off 36 points and finished at 48,159 level. The small-cap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio remained high at 1.18:1.
