Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week

Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week4 min read 16 Sep 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy next week — Bharti Airtel, M&M and Rainbow
Buy or sell stocks: On account of strong global market sentiments after better-than-expected Chinese economic data, Indian stock market ended in green terriroty for third straight session. NSE Nifty ended at record close of 20,192 levels after climbing to a new life-time high of 20,222 during Friday deals. BSE Sensex too had a record closing at 67,838 levels after climbing to a new peak of 67,927 mark. Nifty Bank index gained 230 points and closed at 46,231 levels.
