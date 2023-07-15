Tata Consumer share price is currently trading near ₹851.50. The stock has formed a hammer pattern on daily chart along with a Bullish Engulfing pattern, which indicates the reversal of bearish trend in stock. The Strength is shown by the RSI indicator's current trading range of 57 levels. The stock is currently trading above all of the key moving averages. The Bollinger band continues to expand on the daily chart, with the price trading above the band's centre line, indicating the stock's strength. A small resistance is placed near ₹860 levels; if the stock surpasses this level, it may move towards ₹900 levels and higher.