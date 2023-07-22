LT share price is currently quoting at ₹2586.25. In the daily time frame, the stock is exhibiting a Higher High – Higher Low pattern, indicating a bullish trend that is likely to continue. This observation is supported by the gradual increase in trading volume and the upward movement of prices. Additionally, the stock is currently trading above its 20-day Simple Moving Average, further bolstering the bullish sentiment. Furthermore, RSI and MACD validate the positive trend. These indicators provide additional confirmation of the stock's upward momentum. On the hourly charts, the stock is following a gradual upward trajectory within a rising parallel channel pattern and has given a breakout. This pattern suggests a sustained bullish outlook in the short term.