Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week. Should you buy?

Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week. Should you buy?

29 Jul 2023, 02:10 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has recommended three stocks to buy next week — NMDC, Adani Ports and Marico

Stock market next week: Nifty is trading in 19,550 to 19,750 range and bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on breakage of either side of the range, believes Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking.

Buy or sell stocks: After being pulled down by weak global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended lower for second straight session. NSE Nifty finished 13 points lower at 19,646 levels, BSE Sensex shed 106 points and closed at 66,160 mark while Bank Nifty index nosedived 211 points and ended at 45,468 levels. However, broad market indices outperformed key benchmark indices as small-ca index surged 0.49 per cent whereas mid-cap index went up 0.55 per cent.

Intraday trading strategy for stock market next week

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking believes that market trend has turned cautious after sell off on two days in a row. Choice Broking expert said that Nifty today has immediate support placed at 19,550 whereas it is facing hurdle at 19,750 levels. bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on breakage of either side of the range. On stocks to buy next week, Sumeet Bagadia recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — NMDC, Adani Ports and Marico.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy next week

1] NMDC: Buy at 112.55, target 117, stop loss 110.

NMDC share price has formed a strong support near 110.70 levels, which is also 20 Day EMA. Currently, the stock is trading around 112.55 which are above its short term (20 Day) and medium term (50 Day) and long term (200 Day) Exponential moving averages. A small hurdle is visible on charts near to 114.65 levels, which is also a recent top. Once the stock overcomes the previously mentioned resistance, it will be able to move closer to the higher levels of 117.

The momentum indicator RSI is also trading comfortably at 64 levels indicating strength. The stock has bounced above the middle band of the Bollinger band and we can also witness an expansion of the band. Once stock approaches the upper band which is close to 114.65 we can witness sharp upmove towards the target of 117 and above.

Investors and traders can buy NMDC at the current market price of 112.55. It can also be added up to 111 with a proper stop loss of 110 for a target price of 117.

2] Adani Ports: Buy at 755, target 800, stop loss 720.

Adani Ports share price, appears to have undergone a period of consolidation between the range of 714 to 760 over the last two months, which indicates stability in the stock's price movement. The potential for an upward trend seems promising, especially if the stock manages to break out above the 760 level with substantial trading volumes. Moreover, the fact that it is currently trading above short-term, mid-term, and long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) indicates positive momentum in the stock.

At the current market price (CMP) of 755, some investors may view Adani Ports as a potentially attractive investment opportunity. If the breakout occurs, the stock could witness further gains and reach the target levels of 792 to 800. However, investors should be cautious, and this view may no longer hold if the stock's price falls below 720.

3] Marico: Buy at 565, target 600 to 608, stop loss 554.

On the Daily Chart, Marico share price stock is in uptrend and it has good volume participation along with the breakout of falling trendline. It has managed to make higher highs and higher lows in a larger time frame as well. Bollinger Band expansion is seen along with Price action suggesting that the volatility will take the price to higher levels. Stock is trading above all its short-term, medium-term and long-term moving averages. Positive crossover is indicated in RSI and MACD in momentum indicators.

Hence, based on the above technical structure one can initiate a long position at CMP 574.3. However, on the safer side nearby 565 levels would be a better range to enter. Closing and sustaining above 578 will lead towards 600 to 608 levels in coming days. SL can be kept as 554.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 02:10 PM IST
