Adani Ports share price, appears to have undergone a period of consolidation between the range of ₹714 to ₹760 over the last two months, which indicates stability in the stock's price movement. The potential for an upward trend seems promising, especially if the stock manages to break out above the ₹760 level with substantial trading volumes. Moreover, the fact that it is currently trading above short-term, mid-term, and long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) indicates positive momentum in the stock.