Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week

Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week

3 min read 05 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST Asit Manohar

Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — BEL, HDFC Bank and Wipro

Stock market next week: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Nifty today is in 19,250 to 19,650 range and bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on breakage of either side of the range.

Buy or sell stocks: After falling for three straight session on weak global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended higher on Friday. NSE Nifty added 135 points and closed at 19,517 levels, BSE Sensex went up 480 points and finished at 65,721 mark whereas Bank Nifty index shot up 366 points and ended at 44,879 levels. In broad market, small-cap index went up 0.66 per cent while mid-cap index surged 0.65 per cent respectively.

Stock market strategy for next week

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking believes that Nity today has strong support at 19,250 levels and it is facing resistance at 19,600 to 19,650 levels. Choice Broking expert maintained that bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on breakage of either side of the range. Till then one should maintain 'buy on dips' strategy and maintain strict stop loss while taking any position. He advised stock market investors to maintain stock specific strategy in case of any strong cue as Q1 results 2023 are underway.

Stock market strategy for next week

Stocks to buy next week

On stocks to buy next week, Sumeet Bagadia listed out three shares to buy next week and those three stocks are BEL, HDFC Bank and Wipro.

Stocks to buy next week

Here we list out full details in regard to those Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations:

1] BEL: Buy at 127.60, target 133.25, stop loss 123.65.

BEL share price has corrected from the new all-time high level of 133.25 but has shown a bounce from the initial support itself. BEL share price has formed a strong support at 123.65 levels. Currently, the stock is trading around 127.60 levels. A smaller resistance is visible on the charts near 129 levels. Once the stock overcomes the previously mentioned resistance, it will be able to move closer to the target price of 133 and higher. The stock is trading above all important moving averages. RSI is also trading comfortably at 55 levels indicating strength.

Based on the above analysis we recommend buying BEL at CMP of 127.60 it can also be added near 125.5 levels with a medium term target price of 133.25. Our analysis will be deemed void if price closes below 123.65 levels.

2] HDFC Bank: Buy at 1652, target 1705, stop loss 1620.

HDFC Bank share price has bounced from the strong support of 1625 levels, which is also close to 20 Day EMA. The stock is currently trading at 1652, which is also above the all the important moving averages. The stock has demonstrated strength as evidenced by the on-going volumes and upward movement of the stock. The RSI indicator is also comfortably trading at 48 levels, which will support the upward movement of the stock. The stock has a smaller resistance level around 1675, which is also the recent top. Once stock surpasses the above mentioned level the stock can move towards 1705 levels and above.

We recommend buying HDFC Bank shares at CMP of 1652 with a medium-term target price of 1705. Our analysis will be deemed invalid if the price closes below 1620.

3] Wipro: Buy at around 408, target 421 to 425, stop loss 398.

Wipro share price is holding above 402 critical levels, and significant traction is expected, strengthening the stock bullishness. Stock is trading above 20 and 50 EMA, indicates strength in price action. Wipro share price is trading above the middle Bollinger band and positive crossover is indicated in RSI and MACD suggests continuity in the bullish trend in the near term. Moreover it is also forming Higher High Higher Low formation in the Daily chart.

Hence, based on the above technical structure one can initiate a long position at CMP 408.85. However, on the safer side nearby 405 to 404 levels would be a better range to enter. Closing and sustaining above 412 will lead towards 421 to 425 levels in coming days. SL can be kept as 398.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST
