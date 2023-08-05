Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week

HDFC Bank share price has bounced from the strong support of ₹1625 levels, which is also close to 20 Day EMA. The stock is currently trading at ₹1652, which is also above the all the important moving averages. The stock has demonstrated strength as evidenced by the on-going volumes and upward movement of the stock. The RSI indicator is also comfortably trading at 48 levels, which will support the upward movement of the stock. The stock has a smaller resistance level around ₹1675, which is also the recent top. Once stock surpasses the above mentioned level the stock can move towards ₹1705 levels and above.

