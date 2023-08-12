Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week

2] Coal India: Shares of Cola India Ltd have formed a strong support near ₹230 levels which is also close to its 50 Day EMA. Currently, the stock is trading around ₹234.90 which are above its short term (20 Day) medium term (50 Day) and Long term (200 Day) exponential moving averages. A small hurdle is visible on charts near to ₹237 levels. Once the stock overcomes the previously mentioned resistance, it will be able to move closer to the higher levels of ₹248. The momentum indicator RSI is also trading comfortably at 54 levels indicating strength. The stock has bounced above the middle band of the Bollinger band. Once stock approaches the upper band the expansion of the Bollinger band will lead the stock move on the higher side.