Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week

Buy or sell stocks: Following positive sentiments after US President Donald Trump declared a 90-day pause in the US tariffs recently imposed on its trade partners, the Indian stock market skyrocketed on Friday. The Nifty 50 index opened upside at 22,695 and closed at 22,828, recording an intraday rise of 429 points. The BSE Sensex opened upside at 74,835 and closed at 75,157, logging an intraday 1310-point rally during the intraday trading session on Friday. Likewise, Bank Nifty today had a gap-up opening at 50,634, and the banking index closed at 50,995, logging over 750 points gain during Friday dealings.

Advertisement

Sumeet Bagadia recommended stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index has breached the 22,800 hurdles on a closing basis. However, a Choice Broking expert said the frontline index faces a minor hurdle at 23,000 to 23,100. On breaking above this resistance decisively, we can expect the 50-stock index to touch 23,400 soon.

Regarding stocks to buy on Tuesday — 15 April 2025, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three buy or sell stocks: ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

1] ONGC: Buy at ₹ 230.37, target ₹ 255, stop loss ₹ 219. ONGC's share price is currently ₹230.37. It has been consolidating within a range near its demand zone, suggesting a phase of accumulation and base formation. It has recently bounced from the lower levels, showing early signs of a potential reversal, supported by consistent trading volumes, which adds weight to the emerging positive structure.

Advertisement

If ONGC shares manage to sustain above ₹235, it could confirm the reversal and trigger an upside move toward the target of ₹255. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 46.39, having rebounded from lower levels and showing signs of a potential positive crossover, indicating growing momentum and a shift in sentiment. Technically, ONGC's share price is approaching its short-term (20-day) and medium-term (50-day) exponential moving averages. A decisive move above these levels could act as a catalyst, potentially driving the stock to test its long-term EMA, thereby reinforcing a bullish trend.

Given the gradually improving structure and support from volumes, traders can consider buying ONGC shares at the current market price of ₹230.37, with a stop-loss set at ₹219 to manage risk. As long as the stock holds above key support zones and builds on momentum, it remains well-positioned to head toward the ₹255 target soon.

Advertisement

2] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at ₹ 2111.20, target ₹ 2325, stop loss ₹ 2005. Kotak Mahindra Bank share currently trades at ₹2,111.20 and remains in a long-term uptrend. After recently making a new high, the stock experienced a throwback toward its demand zone, a healthy correction within a broader bullish structure. It has now reversed strongly from this demand zone, backed by consistent trading volumes, signalling renewed buying interest and a potential resumption of the upward trend.

A sustainable move above its recent swing high would further confirm this reversal and pave the way for an upside move toward the target of ₹2,325. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 57.61, showing a potential reversal with signs of a positive crossover, indicating strengthening momentum and renewed upside potential.

Advertisement

Technically, the stock has rebounded from its medium-term EMA and is now trading above all its key moving averages, including the short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs. This alignment of trend indicators reflects strong underlying bullish sentiment and supports the case for continued upside.

Given the positive technical setup and improving momentum, traders can consider buying Kotak Mahindra Bank shares at the current market price of ₹2,111.20, with a stop-loss set at ₹2,005 to manage risk. As long as the stock holds above key support zones and maintains its current trajectory, it remains well-positioned to move toward the ₹2,325 target.

3] Bharti Airtel: Buy at ₹ 1756.60, target ₹ 1930, stop loss ₹ 1670. Bharti Airtel's share price is currently trading at ₹1,756.60 and is consolidating within a broad trading range near higher levels, indicating ongoing accumulation. Despite the consolidation, the stock continues to form higher highs and higher lows, reflecting a bullish trend within the range and building a strong base for a potential breakout.

Advertisement

If Bharti Airtel's share price sustainably moves above ₹1,780, it could confirm the breakout and lead to a substantial upside toward the target of ₹1,930. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 60.79, having reversed from support levels and showing signs of a positive crossover, which signals strengthening momentum and reinforces the bullish outlook.

The stock has bounced off its support zone and is now trading above all its key exponential moving averages, including the short-term (20-day), medium-term (50-day), and long-term (200-day) EMAs. This alignment suggests the underlying trend remains firmly positive and supports a breakout-led rally.

Given the strong technical structure and rising momentum, traders can consider buying Bharti Airtel's share price at the current market price of ₹1,756.60, with a stop-loss set at ₹1,670 to manage risk. A breakout above ₹1,780 could unlock the next leg of the rally toward ₹1,930, making the stock attractive for positional traders.

Advertisement