Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Diwali 2023 Muhurat trading
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three Muhurat trading stocks to buy on Sunday — Tata Consumer Products, Grasim Industries and NTPC
Buy or sell stocks: Despite weak opening, Indian stock market witnessed sharp recovery and ended higher on Friday. Nifty 50 index gained 30 points and closed at 19,425 levels, BSE Sensex surged 72 points and ended at 64,904 mark whereas Bank Nifty index finished 136 points higher at 43,820 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio improved to 1.22:1.
