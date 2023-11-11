Buy or sell stocks: Despite weak opening, Indian stock market witnessed sharp recovery and ended higher on Friday. Nifty 50 index gained 30 points and closed at 19,425 levels, BSE Sensex surged 72 points and ended at 64,904 mark whereas Bank Nifty index finished 136 points higher at 43,820 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio improved to 1.22:1.

Muhurat trading strategy

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking believes that Nifty 50 index ended above 19,400 levels after consolidating around 19,400 to 19,450 zone. He said that market mood would continue to remain cautious till it breaches 19,650 hurdle on closing basis. On Muhurat trading stocks to buy on Diwali 2023, Sumeet Bagadia recommended three shares to buy for short term — Tata Consumer Products, Grasim Industries and NTPC.

Muhurat trading stocks to buy

1] Tata Consumer Products: Buy at ₹912.70, target ₹960, stop loss ₹890.

Tata Consumer share is currently trading at ₹912.70 levels and displaying several positive technical indicators in its trading pattern. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 57 suggests that the stock is in a balanced state, neither overbought nor oversold, indicating a stable trend. Furthermore, the stock has crossed above its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and closed above it, which is often considered a bullish sign. It's also trading above other key moving averages, which further reinforces the bullish sentiment.

There's a minor resistance level at 930 which is the all-time high for the stock, and if the stock manages to break above it, it could potentially reach 960 levels and beyond which will be new an all-time high level for the stock. With a medium-term target price of ₹960, we advise purchasing Tata Consumer shares at the CMP of ₹912.70; it can also be added in dips around ₹900. If the price closes below ₹890, our analysis will be regarded as being invalid.

2] Grasim Industries: Buy at ₹1945.65, target ₹2100, stop loss ₹1850.

Grasim share price is currently trading at ₹1945.65, recently experienced a breakout from an ascending triangle pattern on its weekly chart, accompanied by substantial trading volume. Following the breakout, the price successfully retested the pattern. Over the past week, the stock has demonstrated robust support at the ₹1850 level, signifying notable price stability.

Furthermore, Grasim share price is currently trading above key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs. This underscores its bullish momentum and suggests the potential for further upward price movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is presently at 57 and is on an upward trajectory, indicating increasing buying momentum. Additionally, the Stochastic Relative Strength Index (Stoch RSI) is displaying a positive crossover. This combination of technical factors suggests that Grasim share price may have the potential to reach a target price of ₹2100 in the near term.

3] NTPC: Buy at ₹242, sharp upside expected after breakout above ₹245 levels.

NTPC share price is currently trading at ₹242, while NTPC has demonstrated a commendable performance by closing above its short, mid, and long-term moving averages, specifically the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMA). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 58, indicative of a balanced momentum in the stock. Additionally, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is moderately strong, currently positioned at 16, suggesting a developing trend.

NTPC share price exhibits a sideways to positive bias, marked by a notable consolidation phase. This consolidation is perceived as a potential precursor to a significant uptrend. A key resistance level is identified at 245, and a breakthrough at this point could trigger a substantial uptick in the stock price. Given the current technical indicators and the observed consolidation, the stock appears to be in a favourable position for investors.

In consideration of the aforementioned factors, a strategic investment decision at the current levels is warranted. The anticipated upside, especially upon breaching the consolidation at ₹245, lends support to the notion that the stock holds promising prospects.

Muhurat trading time 2023

According to the circular issued by NSE and BSE, Muhurat Trading 2023 will take place on 12th November 2023 (Sunday) from 6:00 PM to 7:15 PM. This includes 15 minutes pre-market opening session from 6:00 PM to 6:15 PM. Trading would take place across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) in the same time slot.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

