Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — 1 December 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market navigated a highly eventful week characterised by alternating phases of volatility and resilience, ultimately closing the week on a positive note. The key benchmark indices briefly scaled record highs before witnessing profit booking at elevated levels. Global market cues remained supportive, aided by softer US yields, renewed expectations of a US Fed rate cut, and benign crude oil prices that helped temper inflation concerns.

Despite early pressure from a weakening rupee and continued FII outflows, sentiment improved mid-week as robust domestic inflows and increasing confidence in forthcoming Fed policy easing rekindled buying interest, driving a broad-based market rebound. Gains were led by the Pharma, PSU Banks, Media, and IT sectors, while the Realty, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas sectors lagged.

Stock market next week Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is positive, as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 26,200 after hitting a new peak. The 50-stock index is poised to reach 26,500. However, after breaking above this level on a closing basis, the key benchmark index may soon touch the 27,200 mark.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market sentiment is positive until the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 26,000. The 50-stock index had formed a strong base in the 25,800-25,750 band and was poised to reach 26,500. Upon breaking above this level on a closing basis, we can expect the key benchmark index to reach the 27,200 level soon. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Stocks to buy on Monday Regarding stocks to buy next week, Sumeet Baghadia recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan Company, and HCL Technologies.

1] Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Buy at ₹ 1258, Target ₹ 1350, Stop Loss ₹ 1210. Dr Reddy's share price has shown a gradual improvement in momentum, currently trading between ₹1,258 and ₹1,260, after stabilising from recent lows. The stock has managed to reclaim the short-term EMAs (20 & 50), indicating the first signs of strength returning after an extended consolidation phase. The price is now trading close to the 100 and 200-EMA cluster, suggesting a potential shift in trend if sustained buying continues.

Recent candles show steady higher lows forming, signalling early accumulation and improving sentiment. Volume has remained moderate, supporting the slow but constructive upward price action. The zone around 1,240–1,250 (20/50 EMA band) now serves as an immediate support region, which previously acted as a congestion area.

On the upside, near-term resistance lies around ₹1,300 to ₹1,350, where the stock previously faced rejection multiple times and where the price meets the higher Resistance layers. A decisive breakout above this region may pave the way for stronger momentum and trend continuation.

On the downside, supports are placed at ₹1,200 to ₹1,210, which correspond to prior swing low levels. A close below this may temporarily slow the bullish setup, but the broader structure remains stable.

2] Titan Company: Buy at ₹ 3907, Target ₹ 4200, Stop Loss ₹ 3777. Titan's share price is displaying a strong bullish structure, currently trading near ₹3,907, and holding firmly above all key EMAs, sustaining its upward momentum. The stock has shown a sharp recovery from its October lows, and recent candles continue to form higher highs and higher lows, indicating persistent buying interest and controlled accumulation.

The EMAs (20/50/100/200) are aligned positively, with price staying comfortably above the ₹3,730 to ₹3,840 support cluster—an area marked by the rising short-term averages and prior consolidation. This cluster now acts as a strong demand zone, keeping the near-term trend firmly intact. Volumes remain healthy, supporting the constructive price action and validating the strength behind the recent move.

After a broad consolidation phase earlier in the year, TITAN has now gained directional momentum and is attempting to push higher. Sustaining above the ₹3,880 to ₹3,900 zone further reinforces the bullish outlook and signals continued strength.

On the upside, immediate resistance is placed around ₹4,050 to ₹4,150. The upside targets have been derived from Fibonacci retracement levels. A decisive breakout above this range may open the doors for a stronger directional move, potentially shifting the trend into a robust upward trajectory.

3] HCL Technologies: Buy at ₹ 1625, Target ₹ 1750, Stop Loss ₹ 1570. The HCL Tech's share price is exhibiting a steady bullish trend, currently trading around ₹1,625 after a strong upward move from its recent bottom near the ₹1,400 zone. The stock has been forming a clear series of higher highs and higher lows over the past few weeks, indicating a decisive shift in sentiment and improved buying interest.

Price action is now comfortably trading above all key EMAs (20/50/100/200), with the 20-EMA rising sharply and acting as an active dynamic support. The EMAs are gradually aligning into a bullish sequence as the shorter averages curl upward and begin to converge above the longer-term EMAs, highlighting strengthening momentum and trend reversal confirmation.

Volume participation has also improved during the recent rally, suggesting accumulation on dips and sustained follow-through buying. The breakout above the ₹1,550 to ₹1,570 band has been particularly significant, converting this area into a strong near-term support and forming a fresh bullish base.

As long as the price remains above the ₹1,560 to ₹1,590 support zone, the broader trend remains positive. Any dips toward these levels are likely to attract buyers. On the upside, resistance lies near the recent swing region around ₹1,680 to ₹1,717, where the stock faced mild profit-booking earlier. A breakout above this zone could trigger the next leg of the rally, paving the way for higher targets.

Downside support is well-placed at ₹1,560 to ₹1,570 near short-term EMAs, but the broader structure remains positive as long as the stock holds above the ₹1570 zone.