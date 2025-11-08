Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 10 November 2025

The Indian stock market ended mostly unchanged on Friday after a day of fluctuating trading, with the Sensex falling slightly by around 95 points and the Nifty 50 just below the 25,500 level.

On Friday, the Sensex fell by 94.73 points, or 0.11%, closing at 83,216.28, while the Nifty 50 decreased by 17.40 points, or 0.07%, to finish at 25,492.30.

Experts noted that this stable outcome was mainly influenced by mixed investor sentiment, amid ongoing selling from foreign institutional investors, alongside some cautious backing from domestic institutional investors that helped ease the declines. Lackluster global indicators, particularly weakened technology and AI stocks in the US markets, also contributed to the tepid trading atmosphere.

Moreover, profit-taking pressures continued, particularly in industries such as financials and real estate, while the metals sector demonstrated resilience and provided some stability to the indexes.

Stock market Outlook According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has bounced back strongly after coming close to 50-DEMA support placed at 25,320. However, the index would need to break above 25,750 for further improvement in Dalal Street bias. On breaking a over 25,750 levels, the 50-stock index would head for the short term targets of 26,100 and 26,500 respectively.

Stocks to buy on Monday Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, 10 November 2025. The three stock picks by Bagadia are ICICI Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).

ICICI Bank Ltd Buy ICICI Bank in Cash at ₹ 1,343; Stop loss at ₹ 1,300; target at ₹ 1,440 ICICI Bank share price is showing early signs of recovery after a recent corrective phase and is currently trading around 1,343, up nearly 1.7%. The stock has taken support near the 1,315–1,320 zone, indicating a potential short-term base formation and renewed buying interest at lower levels. The recent price action suggests that the stock may be attempting to stabilize after a consistent downward move over the past few weeks.

On the technical front, ICICI Bank is currently trading below its key moving averages. A sustained move above these averages would signal an early trend reversal and could trigger fresh momentum on the upside. The volume pattern also indicates active participation on bounce-backs, suggesting accumulation around support levels.

On the downside, 1,300 will act as a crucial support zone and can serve as a stop-loss for short-term traders. Holding above current levels could lead to a gradual recovery towards 1,440, which aligns with the next key resistance and the upper band of the recent trading range.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) Buy M&M in Cash at ₹ 3,690; Stop loss at ₹ 3,555; Target price at ₹ 4,000 M&M share price has witnessed a strong rebound after a brief consolidation phase and is currently trading around 3690, showing nearly a 2% intraday gain. The stock has been forming an ascending triangle breakout pattern, which typically signals a continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The recent breakout above the upper trend line of this pattern indicates renewed bullish strength and growing buying interest at higher levels.

On the technical front, M&M is trading comfortably above its key moving averages. A sustained move above these averages reflects strengthening momentum and improving market sentiment. The recent pickup in volumes also highlights active participation on up-moves, supporting the view of accumulation at current levels.

On the downside, 3,555 will act as an immediate and crucial support zone — traders may keep this level as a stop-loss reference. Holding above 3,700 could set the stage for a rally towards 4,000, which aligns with the next resistance area and the stock’s recent swing highs.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Buy BEL in Cash at ₹ 414; Stop loss at ₹ 399; Target price at ₹ 444 BEL share price is showing renewed strength after a brief consolidation phase, currently trading around 414.25, reflecting a positive sentiment shift. The stock has witnessed consistent higher lows formation, signalling a potential continuation of its broader uptrend.

On the technical front, BEL has reclaimed and is comfortably trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day EMAs, indicating a strong underlying bullish momentum. The alignment of short-term EMAs above long-term averages further strengthens the positive bias. A decisive close above the recent swing high zone could confirm a fresh breakout, paving the way for the next leg of the rally.

The volume pattern also supports this view, with noticeable accumulation during recent up moves — a sign of institutional buying interest. On the downside, immediate support lies near the 399 zone, which also serves as a prudent stop-loss level for short-term traders. A sustained close below this level could delay the uptrend. However, if BEL continues to hold above 410–412, it may set the stage for a rally towards 444, aligning with the next resistance level and the upper range of its recent trading structure.

