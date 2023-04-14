Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday4 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 12:51 PM IST
- Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv and Eicher Motors
Buy or sell stocks: In truncated week due to stock market holiday falling on Friday due to Dr Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti, key benchmark indices — Sensex, Nifty and Bank Nifty logged gains on all four sessions from Monday to Thursday. In the week gone by, NSE Nifty logged 229 points gain or 1.30 per cent weekly gain whereas Nifty Bank index shot up 2.66 per cent last week and ended at 42,132 mark. 30-stock index BSE Sensex surged near 600 points in last four sessions and finished at 60,431 levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×