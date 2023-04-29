Buy or sell stocks: As Indian stock market has been rising for last six sessions, Dalal Street bulls would be expecting this uptrend to continue further after Nifty's closure above 18,000 levels. The Indian equity market is also bullish due to recent breach of the previous swing high of Sensex and Nifty Bank index. However, in a bull trend market, it become very tricky to choose stocks that can outperform other stocks.

To solve this interesting riddle of stock market investors, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking listed out the following three stocks to buy on Monday:

1] Hero Motocorp: Shares of this auto company is currently trading at ₹2558 levels, which is above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This indicates that the stock is strong in the short term. There is a smaller resistance level at ₹2600 levels, and if the stock manages to sustain above this level, it could move towards ₹2720 levels. The Bollinger band is expanding, which suggests that there is ample headroom for upside movement.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is comfortably trading near 68 levels, which indicates strength in the stock. We recommend purchasing Hero Motocorp shares at the current market price (CMP) of ₹2558 apiece. Hero Motocorp share price can be accumulated at levels close to ₹2530-40 for a target of ₹2710-2740. It's worth noting that if the price closes below ₹2480, the above analysis will no longer be valid.

2] Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL: Since last four sessions, Reliance share price was consolidating in a tight range of ₹2350-2390. Reliance has strong support at ₹2350 which is also a 20 and 50 Day EMA levels. We can also witness small resistance near 2440 levels which is also 200 Day EMA. Once stock maintains a higher level than ₹2440, it may advance upward and approach the ₹2540 levels.

The RSI indicator is comfortably trading at 65 levels which indicate that the stock has potential to move upwards. On weekly charts the stock has managed to cross and close above middle band of the Bollinger band and hence it can approach the upper band which is located at ₹2600 levels.

We recommend buying RELIANCE at CMP of ₹2420 and it can be added on dips at ₹2400 for a medium-term outlook with a stop loss of ₹2370 for targets of ₹2540-2600 apiece levels.

3] Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): The auto stock was trading in ₹1150 to ₹1225 range for last few sessions and finally it has given closing breakout at ₹1225 on Friday. Now, the stock looks bullish for near term target of ₹1300. We recommend buy on dips in M&M shares to positional investors maintaining stop loss at ₹1150. Buying in ₹1200 to ₹1225 is ideal for ₹1300 target.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.