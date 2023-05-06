Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki
Buy or sell stocks for Monday: On account of heavy selling after HDFC twins rebalancing by MSCI, Indian stock market ended lower on Friday as all three key benchmark indices of the Dalal Street finished in red zone on the weekend session. NSE Nifty lost 186 points and closed at 18,069 levels, BSE Sensex dipped 695 points and closed at 61,054 mark whereas Bank Nifty index nosedived over 1000 points and finished at 42,661 levels. In broad markets, mid-cap index lost 0.50 per cent while small-cap index went off 0.39 per cent on last session of the week gone by.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×