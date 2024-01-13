Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

Buy or sell stocks: Despite weak sentiments at the Asian bourses, the Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the fourth straight session on Friday. Nifty 50 index finished at the 21,894 level after climbing to a new peak of 21,928. BSE Sensex ended at 72,568 mark after hitting a new peak of 72,568. The Nifty Bank index gained 271 points and closed at 47,709 level. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the focus remained on large-cap IT stocks, Bank stocks and Reliance. The advance decline ratio remained positive at 1.09:1.

Stock market strategy for next week

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking believes that the market mood has turned positive after a strong rally on Friday. Choice Broking expert maintained that the Nifty 50 index is now looking well set to touch 22,150 to ₹22,200 levels. On stocks to buy next week, Sumeet Bagadia recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Tata Consumer Products, State Bank of India (SBI), and Mahindra & Mahindra Finance.

Also Read: Global market update: US stocks end flat as earnings offset inflation data

Stocks to buy next week

1] Tata Consumer: Buy at ₹1157, target ₹1340, stop loss ₹1070.

Tata Consumer shares are presently trading at a record high of ₹1157, indicating a bullish trend on the daily chart marked by higher highs and higher lows, accompanied by significant trading volume. This pattern suggests strong bullish momentum in the stock. It is advisable to consider buying on market corrections at levels around ₹1100 and ₹1080.

Additionally, the stock is positioned above key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs. This alignment above crucial EMAs reinforces the bullish sentiment, pointing towards the potential for sustained upward price movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 89 and trending upwards, reflecting an increase in buying momentum. The convergence of these technical indicators indicates that TATACONSUM may have the potential to achieve a target price of ₹1340 in the near term.

Also Read: Tata Consumer to consider fundraising via debt issue. Details here

To manage risk effectively, it is recommended to implement a stop-loss (SL) at ₹1070. This precautionary measure is crucial to safeguard your investment in case of an unexpected market reversal. In summary, considering the technical analysis and prevailing market conditions, Tata Consumer share appears to present an appealing buying opportunity for those aiming for a ₹1340 price objective, provided prudent risk management measures are in place.

2] SBI: Buy at ₹633.60, target ₹670, stop loss ₹615.

SBI share price currently stands at ₹633.60 levels with a strong support base at 615, coinciding with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The stock's upward momentum is reinforced by trading above all key moving averages, affirming its overall strength.

Identified resistance at ₹652 levels presents a potential breakout point. A successful breach could propel SBIN above the new all-time high of ₹670 levels, offering a clear target for traders and investors. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55 indicates a healthy level of strength without venturing into overbought territory.

Also Read: Gold rate today under pressure as rupee hits 4-month high. Opportunity to buy?

Strategically, maintaining long positions with a trailing stop loss at ₹615 is advised, ensuring protection of gains while allowing for potential upward movement. The stock's purchase on dips provides an opportunity to enter or add to positions at potentially lower levels.

Based on the above analysis we recommend buying SBIN at CMP of ₹633.60. It can also added on dips near ₹623 levels for the target of ₹670 with a stop loss of ₹615.

3] M&MFIN: Buy at ₹280, target ₹314, stop loss ₹263.

M&MFIN share price is currently trading at ₹280.10 levels, and on the daily chart, the price is consolidating at a support level, indicating readiness for a breakout, accompanied by significant trading volume. This pattern suggests a robust bullish momentum in the stock. It is advisable to consider buying on market corrections at levels around ₹274 and ₹270.

Furthermore, the stock is positioned above key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs. This alignment above crucial EMAs reinforces the bullish sentiment, suggesting the potential for sustained upward price movement.

Also Read: DMart Q3FY24 results: Revenue, PAT to rise on operating profit growth

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 55.73 and trending upwards, reflecting an increase in buying momentum. The convergence of these technical indicators indicates that M_MFIN may have the potential to reach a target price of ₹314 in the near term.

To manage risk effectively, it is recommended to implement a stop-loss (SL) at ₹263. This precautionary measure is crucial to safeguard your investment in case of an unexpected market reversal.

In summary, considering the technical analysis and prevailing market conditions, M_MFIN appears to present an appealing buying opportunity for those aiming for a ₹314 price objective, provided prudent risk management measures are in place.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!