Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — M&M, Grasim, and Adani Ports
Buy or sell stocks: Despite strong sentiments in the Asian stock market, the Indian stock market ended lower on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 101 points and closed at the 21,352 level, the BSE Sensex shed 359 points and finished at the 70,700 mark while the Bank Nifty index ended 216 points lower at the 44,866 level. Broad market indices fared better than the Nifty and the BSE Smallcap index ended in the positive even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 1.27:1.
