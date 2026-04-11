Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — 13 April 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market witnessed a highly volatile week (April 6–10, 2026), but ended with strong gains, marking its best weekly performance in over 5 years. The Nifty 50 index surged from 22,713 to 24,050, recording a weekly gain of 1,337 points or close to 6%. The BSE Sensex shot up from 73,319 to 77,550, logging a weekly gain of 4,231 points or around 5.75%. Likewise, the Bank Nifty index went up from 51,548 to 55,912, clocking a weekly gain of 4,364 or around 8.50%.

The positive momentum was primarily driven by improving global sentiment amid hopes of further easing in Middle East tensions ahead of scheduled negotiations between the US and Iran. This led to cooling crude oil prices and supported risk appetite for emerging markets like India. Additionally, sustained buying interest from domestic institutional investors and selective short covering aided the upmove. Optimism around the ongoing earnings season, along with stability in the rupee and bond yields, further contributed to the constructive undertone, though intermittent volatility persisted amid a consolidation bias.

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Stock market outlook Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is biased positively. The Choice Broking expert said the India VIX index has slipped below 19, suggesting easing market uncertainty and supporting the ongoing upward trend.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said the index has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe, indicating continued buying interest and strengthening market sentiment. Immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is seen in the 23,750-23,800 range, while resistance is observed between 24,200-24,250. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 54.24, above the 50 midpoint, indicating sustained positive momentum. The volatility index, India VIX, declined by 7.72% to close at 18.85, suggesting easing market uncertainty and supporting the ongoing upward trend.

“In the derivatives segment, notable call writing was seen at the 24,000 strike, followed by 24,200, while significant put writing was observed at 24,000 and 23,800 levels, indicating near-term support zones,” said Bagadia.

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Sumeet Bagadia said that, on the daily timeframe, a bullish candle formation reflects sustained buying interest and positive market sentiment. Immediate support is placed in the 55500-55600 range, while resistance is seen in the 56250-56400 zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 53.91, remaining above the 50 midpoint and indicating continued positive momentum. Sustaining above this level would be important to confirm further strength.

“The recent price action suggests a continuation of the bullish momentum supported by consistent buying interest and easing volatility. Traders are advised to stay aligned with the trend and look for buying opportunities on dips while monitoring price action near crucial levels,” the Choice Broking expert said.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Asian Paints, M&M, and SBI.

1] Asian Paints: Buy at ₹2360, Target ₹2440, Stop Loss ₹2300.

Asian Paints stock is finally showing some strength after a long, weak phase. A big reason for this improvement is the recent drop in oil prices, which has helped the stock recover from lower levels.

On the charts, the stock has built a strong base between ₹2,120 and ₹2,130. These levels have held well, which is a positive sign and acts as a solid support zone. From there, the stock has started moving up and has also broken out of a downward pattern, which usually signals a possible trend change.

2] M&M: Buy at ₹3260, Target ₹3450, Stop Loss ₹3130.

On the weekly chart, the stock is moving in a steady upward trend that started in 2023. It continues to trade within a rising range, indicating the long-term outlook remains positive. Also, the stock has moved back above its 100-week moving average and is holding there, indicating strong bullish momentum supported by strong trading volumes.

3] SBI: Buy at ₹1067, Target ₹1120, Stop Loss ₹1030.

SBI stock is showing signs of a strong comeback after finding good buying support near its 200-day moving average around the ₹970 to ₹975 zone. This level acted as a solid base, helping the stock bounce back.

The stock has now moved above ₹1,060, which is an important level. This move has reversed the recent negative trend and suggests the stock is forming a higher low, a positive sign that the correction phase may be over.