Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 14 July 2025

Indian stock markets finished the day in the negative territory on Friday, primarily due to a muted beginning of the first quarter earnings season and an increase in tariff threats from the US, which could impose a 35% tax on goods imported from Canada.

By the end of trading, the Sensex dropped by 689.81 points or 0.83%, settling at 82,500.47, while the Nifty 50 fell by 205.40 points or 0.81%, closing at 25,149.85.

Several market analysts pointed to the revived concerns over tariffs and disappointing corporate earnings, especially in the IT sector, as key factors contributing to the weak market sentiment.

Stock market next week According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index has slipped below the crucial support levels of 25,250 on a closing basis. The next crucial support for the key benchmark index is placed at 24,900. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.

Stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, 30 June 2025. The three stock picks by Bagadia are SBI Life Insurance Company, InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo), and Dabur India shares.

Here are the three stocks to buy on Monday:

SBI Life Insurance Company Buy SBI Life shares in Cash at ₹ 1,835.20; Stop loss at ₹ 1,750; Target at ₹ 2,020 SBI Life shares is currently trading at ₹1,835.20 and remains in an overall uptrend, reflecting sustained bullish sentiment over the medium to long term. After witnessing a strong rally from lower levels, the stock has recently entered a phase of consolidation near the higher zones—a healthy sign indicating a pause before the next potential leg of the upmove.

This sideways movement, accompanied by strong trading volumes, suggests accumulation at higher levels and signals that market participants are positioning for a possible breakout. The stock has recently rebounded from its medium-term EMA and is now trading above all its key moving averages—short-term, medium-term, and long-term—indicating a positive alignment across multiple timeframes and reinforcing the underlying bullish structure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 56.98, showing a reversal from lower levels and signaling improving momentum. Additionally, a potential positive crossover on the RSI further strengthens the bullish case and reflects growing upward momentum.

From a technical standpoint, a sustained move above the ₹1,875 mark could serve as a breakout trigger and open the gates for further upside in the short to medium term. If this breakout materializes, the stock may head towards the next key resistance near ₹2,020.

Given the ongoing consolidation near highs, strong volume activity, positive momentum signals, and supportive technical structure, traders may consider buying SBI Life at the current market price of ₹1,835.20, with a stop-loss placed at ₹1,750 to manage downside risk. A breakout above ₹1,875 could potentially lead to a move towards ₹2,020, offering a favorable risk-reward setup for positional traders.

Indigo Buy Indigo shares in Cash at ₹ 5,917.50; Stop loss at ₹ 5,680; Target price at ₹ 6,400 Indigo shares is currently trading at ₹5,917.50 and remains in a long-term uptrend, consistently forming a pattern of higher highs and higher lows on the daily timeframe—an indication of a sustained bullish trajectory. This strong structural setup highlights the stock’s underlying strength and continued buying interest across multiple phases.

After recently hitting a record high, the stock witnessed a healthy retracement toward its demand zone, from where it has once again reversed upward—signaling renewed buying momentum from lower levels and reinforcing the resilience of the broader trend.

Currently, Indigo shares is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages—short-term, medium-term, and long-term—reflecting a positive alignment and suggesting that the broader trend remains firmly intact. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is placed at ₹63.99, showing an upward slope and indicating strengthening bullish momentum.

From a technical standpoint, a sustained move above the ₹6,000 mark could act as a breakout confirmation, potentially propelling the stock toward the next resistance zone near ₹6,400 in the short to medium term.

Given the solid trend structure, bullish momentum indicators, and supportive price action near demand levels, traders may consider buying Indigo shares at the current market price of ₹5,917.50, with a stop-loss set at ₹5,680 to limit downside risk. A breakout above ₹6,000 could unlock further upside potential toward ₹6,400, offering a compelling risk-reward opportunity for positional trading.

Dabur India Buy Dabur India in Cash at ₹ 530.85; Stop loss at ₹ 505; Target price at ₹ 585 Dabur India shares is currently trading at ₹530.85 and has recently shown signs of a strong recovery, following a prolonged decline of nearly 35% from its peak levels. After an extended phase of sideways consolidation near the lower zones, the stock has finally broken out of this consolidation range—indicating a shift in sentiment and the return of buying interest.

This breakout has been supported by consistent trading volumes, signaling strength behind the move and validating the change in trend. Notably, Dabur India has recently surpassed its long-term EMA and is now comfortably holding above all its key moving averages across short, medium, and long-term timeframes—reflecting a clear positive alignment and improving technical setup.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at a strong 79.52, continuing to trend upward and indicating robust bullish momentum. If the stock manages to surpass and sustain above the ₹550 mark, it would confirm a Rounding Bottom formation breakout, opening the path for a fresh leg of upside.

From a technical perspective, a confirmed breakout above ₹550 could drive the stock towards its next key resistance around ₹585 in the short to medium term. The overall structure suggests that Dabur is gaining momentum and potentially entering a new bullish phase.

Given the recent breakout, strong RSI reading, positive volume behavior, and supportive moving averages, traders may consider buying Dabur at the current market price of ₹530.85, with a stop-loss set at ₹505 to manage downside risk. A move above ₹550 could unlock further gains toward ₹585, presenting an attractive risk-reward opportunity for positional traders.