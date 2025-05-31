Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 2 June 2025

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in auto, metal, and IT sectors. The market also posted mixed performance for the week, as the benchmark indices fell and broader markets rose.

On Friday, the Sensex dropped 182.01 points, or 0.22%, to close at 81,451.01, while the Nifty 50 ended 82.90 points, or 0.33%, lower at 24,750.70. For the week, Sensex and Nifty 50 declined 0.3% each, extending the losses for the second straight week.

Stock market next week The undertone for the Indian stock market is positive but the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdles at 25,000 levels.

“On breaching above this resistance, we can expect the benchmark index to touch 25,400 soon. On the lower side, the index has made strong support at 24,500 levels. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart,” said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.

Stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, 2 June 2025. The three stock picks by Bagadia are HDFC Bank, Pidilite Industries and DLF shares.

Here are the three stocks to buy on Monday:

HDFC Bank | Buy at ₹ 1,944.90 | Target Price: ₹ 2,100 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,865 HDFC Bank share price has formed a strong bullish candle on the daily time frame, reinforcing bullish sentiment and hinting at an imminent directional move. If the HDFC Bank stock manages to sustain above the ₹1,980 mark, it would confirm the breakout and could set the stage for a short-term rally toward the ₹2,100 level, which stands as the next significant resistance zone, Bagadia said.

Structurally, HDFC Bank share price appears to be moving from a consolidation phase toward an upward breakout, backed by increased buying interest and favorable technical indicators. This current setup offers a compelling risk-reward opportunity for positional traders.

Given the developing breakout structure, positive momentum, and technical confirmation, traders may consider buying HDFC Bank shares at the current market price of ₹1,944.90, with a stop-loss set at ₹1,865 to manage downside risk. A sustained move above ₹1,980 could unlock the potential for an upside target of ₹2,100 in the near term, he added.

Pidilite Industries | Buy at ₹ 3,107.20 | Target Price: ₹ 3,400 | Stop Loss: ₹ 2,960 Pidilite Industries share price is currently trading within a rising parallel channel, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, which reflects a steady upward trend. On the daily time frame, a strong bullish candle has emerged, backed by a surge in trading volumes, further validating the strength of the current move and indicating the possibility of continued momentum.

If Pidilite Industries share price manages to sustain above the ₹3,150 mark, it could confirm a continuation of the ongoing uptrend and pave the way for a move toward the ₹3,400 level in the near term.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.30, trending firmly upwards and having recently given a positive crossover. This suggests building momentum and rising buying strength, further supporting the bullish outlook. Technically, Pidilite Industries stock price has bounced from its medium-term and long-term EMAs and has now surpassed its short-term EMA, signaling renewed strength and a shift back into bullish control across time frames.

From a price action and volume standpoint, Pidilite Industries stock price is showing clear signs of transitioning from a correction phase into a resumption of its broader uptrend, offering a favorable risk-reward opportunity for traders.

Given the strong reversal, bullish structure, and supportive technical indicators, traders may consider buying Pidilite Industries shares at the current market price of ₹3,107.20, with a stop-loss set at ₹2,960 to manage downside risk. A sustained trade above ₹3,150 could lead to an upside move toward the ₹3,400 target in the near term, the Choice Broking expert said.

DLF | Buy at ₹ 797.85 | Target Price: ₹ 870 | Stop Loss: ₹ 760 DLF share price has recently given a breakout from a Rounding Bottom pattern on the daily time frame — a classic bullish continuation formation. The breakout is supported by a notable rise in trading volumes, lending strength and credibility to the move. This volume confirmation signals active participation from buyers and enhances the probability of a sustained uptrend.

If DLF share price manages to hold and sustain above the ₹800 mark, it could pave the way for a short-term rally toward the ₹870 level, which stands as the next key resistance zone based on the breakout projection.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 72.98, nearing the overbought territory, yet still reflecting strong bullish strength. Despite elevated levels, the indicator suggests that momentum remains firmly in favor of the bulls. Technically, DLF is comfortably trading above all its key moving averages — including short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs — which signals strong trend alignment and reinforces the bullish structure.

From a pattern breakout and momentum perspective, the current setup is favorable and offers a promising risk-reward opportunity for positional traders.

Given the breakout confirmation, strong volume support, and positive momentum, traders may consider buying DLF shares at the current market price of ₹797.85, with a stop-loss placed at ₹760 to manage downside risk. A sustained move above ₹800 could lead DLF stock price towards its ₹870 upside target in the near term.