Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — 20 April 2026

Buy or sell stocks: Following positive global cues on de-escalation in the US-Iran war, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended higher for the fifth straight session. The Nifty 50 index gained 156 points and closed at 24,353. The BSE Sensex ended 504 points higher at 78,493. The Bank Nifty index ended 479 points higher at 56,565.

Sectorally, the trend remained largely positive, with most sectors ending in the green—led by FMCG, energy, and metals—while IT and pharma remained relatively muted. Broader markets continued to outperform, with mid-cap and small-cap indices advancing around 1.5% each, indicating sustained risk appetite.

Outlook for the stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is biased positively. The Choice Broking expert said the formation of a strong bullish candle above the 50-day DEMA reflects underlying strength and positive market sentiment for the Nifty 50 index.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The 24,500–24,550 zone is acting as immediate resistance for the Nifty 50 index, while firm support is seen in the 24,150–24,200 range."

The daily RSI stands at 57.11, indicating improving momentum with a bullish bias. Meanwhile, India VIX declined by 4.87% to 17.20, suggesting reduced market volatility and improved investor confidence.

“In the derivatives segment, significant put writing at the 24,200 strike and aggressive call writing at the 24,500 strike indicate that the index is likely to consolidate within a narrow range in the near term. Traders are therefore advised to remain cautious,” Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Sumeet Bagadia said the 56,900–57,050 zone is acting as an immediate resistance level, while the 56,000–56,100 range is a key support area. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 56.05, reflecting improving momentum with a mildly bullish undertone.

“Traders are advised to maintain a positive bias and adopt a buy-on-dips strategy near key support levels, while ensuring disciplined risk management through appropriate stop-loss placement,” Bagadia told.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Regarding short-term stock picks, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Nestle India, JSW Steel, and Coal India.

1] Nestle India: Buy at ₹1285, Target ₹1330, Stop Loss ₹1230.

]Nestle India is maintaining a strong bullish structure, currently trading around ₹1,285 and holding firmly within an upward-sloping channel. The stock has shown a sharp recovery from recent lows near ₹1,170, indicating sustained buying interest at lower levels. Notably, it is trading above all key EMAs, which reflects a well-established uptrend and underlying strength in price action. The alignment of these moving averages further supports a positive near-term bias.

2] JSW Steel: Buy at ₹1240, Target ₹1315, Stop Loss ₹1188.

SW Steel is displaying a steady recovery after a brief phase of consolidation, currently trading near ₹1,240. The recent price action shows a clear rebound from the ₹1,110 demand zone, where the stock formed a base before moving higher. It has now regained momentum and is comfortably trading above its short-term moving averages, indicating a strengthening trend.

3] Coal India: Buy at ₹438, Target ₹465, Stop Loss ₹425.

Coal India is currently trading around ₹438 and is going through a mild consolidation phase after its recent upward move. The price action suggests that the stock is stabilising at higher levels, indicating underlying strength despite short-term softness.