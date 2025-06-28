Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 30 June 2025

Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended higher on Friday, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session, led by buying across the board amid largely positive global cues.

The Sensex rose 303.03 points, or 0.36%, to close at 84,058.90, while the Nifty 50 settled 88.80 points, or 0.35%, higher at 25,637.80. The Bank Nifty index rallied 237.20 points, or 0.41%, to end at 57,443.90.

For the week, Sensex and Nifty 50 rallied 2% each, while the Bank Nifty index recorded gains of 2.12%.

Stock market next week Nifty 50 closed above 25,600 level, and formed a bullish Marubozu candlestick pattern on the weekly timeframe.

“The Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index closed above its previous day's close. The key benchmark index is heading towards the immediate target of 25,700, while on the lower side, it has made a strong base at 25,300 to 25,250 levels. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart,” said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.

Stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, 30 June 2025. The three stock picks by Bagadia are ICICI Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares.

Here are the three stocks to buy on Monday:

ICICI Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,555 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,400 ICICI Bank share price continues to maintain its higher-low structure, forming a base for further upside. With a breakout candle formed on relatively higher volumes, the technical setup signals fresh buying interest. ICICI Bank share price has reclaimed short-term momentum after consolidating in a narrow range for several sessions. The price action has now moved decisively above the 20-day EMAs, placed at ₹1,431 and respectively, showcasing strong trend resumption.

On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around ₹1,471 – ₹1,480, which also aligns with the recent swing highs. A convincing close above this level may open the door for the next leg of the rally towards ₹1,515 and eventually ₹1,555. On the contrary, support lies at (20-EMA). A breach below ₹1,400 on a closing basis would negate the current bullish bias and could attract short-term profit booking.

Adding to the positive momentum, the trend is now firmly bullish on both the daily and weekly charts. Short-term traders may consider buying on minor dips toward ₹1,440. Considering the robust chart pattern and overall positive sentiment in the banking space, especially with Bank Nifty trading lifetime highs, Bagadia said.

Based on the above analysis, Bagadia recommends buying ICICI Bank in cash for the target of ₹1,555, suggesting a stop loss of ₹1,400.

HPCL | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 470 | Stop Loss: ₹ 420 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) share price witnessed a sharp breakout, indicating strong buying interest and momentum continuation. This breakout has also come after a strong base formation around the ₹385 – ₹410 levels over the past few sessions. The recent week candle has engulfed previous range-bound sessions, reflecting a strong change in momentum. Importantly, the volume accompanying today’s move is significantly higher than the average, reinforcing the breakout's credibility, Bagadia said.

From a trend structure point of view, HPCL stock price has now resumed its upward trajectory and reclaimed the ₹440 zone, which previously acted as resistance. If the current bullish trend sustains, the next potential targets can be projected at ₹455 and ₹470 in the near term.

The RSI has surged toward the 70 zone, indicating strong positive momentum without entering the overbought territory, which leaves further room for upside. The MACD has also given a fresh crossover, supporting bullish continuation signals.

Bagadia has a ‘Buy’ call on HPCL shares, with a target price of ₹470, and a stop loss at ₹420 level.

IndiGo | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 6,222 | Stop Loss: ₹ 5,600 IndiGo share price delivered a strong bullish momentum supported by steadily rising volumes and improving technical structure. The recent breakout above the crucial resistance at ₹5,700 levels is a significant technical development. The stock closing near the day’s high and the breakthrough above the psychologically important ₹5,700 mark, suggests the continuation of this momentum.

Additionally, IndiGo shares are trading above key moving averages, including the short-term (20 Day), medium-term (50 Day), and long-term (200 Day) EMAs, further affirming its bullish stance. The momentum indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is at 66.49 levels.

For traders, keeping an eye on the strong support near ₹5,700 levels is advisable, as a breach of this level could signal a shift in sentiment. Overall, IndiGo’s current technical setup suggests a favourable environment for further upside potential, provided traders and investors remain vigilant to potential reversals and closely monitor key support and resistance levels, Bagadia said.

He recommends buying IndiGo shares for the target price of ₹6,222, and a stop loss of ₹5,600.

