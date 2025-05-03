Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — 5 April 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended with marginal gains in a highly volatile session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index added 12 points and closed at 24,346, the BSE Sensex finished 259 points higher at 80,501, while the Bank Nifty index ended 28 points higher at 55,115. Among sectoral performers, media, energy, IT, and oil & gas posted gains of 0.3–0.7%. On the other hand, power, metal, telecom, pharma, realty, and consumer durables sectors saw losses ranging from 0.5 to 2%.

Stock market outlook Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is trading in the 24,200 to 24,600 range. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. The Choice Broking expert suggested buying those stocks that look strong on the chart pattern, as the Q4 results 2025 season is in full swing.

Sumeet Bagaqdia's stock recommendations Regarding stocks to buy next week, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three buy or sell stocks: Adani Ports, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Godrej Properties.

1] Adani Ports: Buy at ₹ 1267.10, Target ₹ 1400, Stop Loss ₹ 1200. Adani Ports share price is currently trading at ₹1,267.10, having recently consolidated in a broad trading range near its demand zone after witnessing a sharp decline of nearly 37% from its peak. The stock has now shown a meaningful bounce from these support levels and is forming a classic Rounding Bottom pattern on the daily chart, signalling a potential bullish reversal.

This ongoing recovery has been supported by a slight increase in trading volumes, which adds credibility to the move and indicates growing participation. A sustained move above the key ₹1,300 mark will be crucial to confirm the breakout from the consolidation range and could pave the way for an upside move toward the ₹1,400 target in the short to medium term.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 64.04 and is trending higher after a positive crossover, reflecting improving sentiment and strengthening bullish momentum. From a moving average perspective, ADANIPORTS is currently trading above all its major EMAs—short-term (20-day), medium-term (50-day), and long-term (200-day)—which reinforces the strength of the trend and confirms broader support across timeframes.

Given the favourable technical setup and supporting volume trend, traders may consider buying Adani Ports shares at the current market price of ₹1,267.10, with a stop-loss at ₹1,200 to manage downside risk. As long as the stock sustains above the crucial breakout level of ₹1,300 and maintains upward momentum, it remains well-positioned to achieve the upside target of ₹1,400 in the short to medium term.

2] IOC: Buy at ₹ 143.28, Target ₹ 160, Stop Loss ₹ 135. IOC's share price is currently trading at ₹143.28. It has formed a strong bullish candle on the daily timeframe, indicating a robust reversal from the lower levels. The stock shows signs of a breakout from its recent consolidation range and is also forming a classic Rounding Bottom pattern, which typically signals a bullish trend reversal.

This price action has been supported by a noticeable increase in trading volumes, adding conviction to the breakout attempt and reflecting growing market interest. A decisive move above the ₹145 mark will be key to confirming the breakout, which could set the stage for a rally toward the ₹160 level in the short to medium term.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 69.73, trending upwards, indicating strengthening momentum and improving bullish sentiment. From a moving average perspective, IOC has successfully crossed above all its key EMAs—short-term (20-day), medium-term (50-day), and long-term (200-day)—further validating the strength of the ongoing trend and providing broader support across timeframes.

Given the favourable technical setup, volume expansion, and emerging breakout structure, traders may consider buying IOC at the current market price of ₹143.28, with a stop-loss placed at ₹135 to manage downside risk. A sustained breakout above ₹145 and continued momentum could drive the stock toward the ₹160 target in the short to medium term.

3] Godrej Properties: Buy at ₹ 2249.30, Target ₹ 2540, Stop Loss ₹ 2120. Godrej Properties' share is currently trading around ₹2,249 and shows strong bullish technical signals. On the weekly chart, the stock has formed a classic double-bottom pattern, which is widely regarded as a powerful bullish reversal signal. Additionally, the stock is on the verge of a breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern, with increasing volumes, indicating substantial accumulation and confirming the underlying bullish bias.

Godrej Properties shares' Strength Index (RSI) stands at 57 and is trending upward, signalling an increased buying interest and a strengthening momentum setup.

A sustained move above the ₹2,270 level will confirm a breakout, potentially triggering an upward move toward the following resistance zones at ₹2,450 and ₹2,540 in the short to medium term.

On the downside, ₹2,200 acts as a strong support level. Any pullback toward this zone may offer a good buy-on-dips opportunity for positional traders. For effective risk management, a closing-basis stop-loss of around ₹2,120 is recommended.

Given the favourable chart structure, emerging breakout pattern, and improving volumes, Godrej Properties' share remains a technically strong candidate in real estate. It is well-positioned for further upside as long as it sustains above its key breakout levels.