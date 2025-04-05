Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — 7 April 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Following Donald Trump's tariffs shock, the Indian stock market crashed heavily on Friday. The Nifty 50 index tanked 345 points and closed at 22,904, the BSE Sensex nosedived 930 points and closed at 75,364, and the Bank Nifty index went off 94 points and finished at 51,502. The BSE Small-cap index crashed 3.43%, while the Mid-cap index corrected around 3.08% during Friday deals.

Advertisement

The Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Small-cap 100 indices plunged 2.91% and 3.56%, respectively. The broader market witnessed a decisive shift towards declining shares, with the BSE advance-decline ratio at 0.40. Barring the Nifty FMCG index sectorally, all sectors closed in negative territory. Metal, Pharma, Oil & Gas, Realty, and IT sectors bore the brunt of the sell-off, registering the most substantial losses.

Buy or sell stocks Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market mood is sideways to negative. The Nifty 50 index is in a broader range of 22,800 to 23,800. He said Dalal Street mood may further weaken if the frontline index slips decisively below the 22,800 mark.

Regarding shares to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking recommended these three buy or sell stocks: Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, and Nestle India.

Advertisement

1] Asian Paints: Buy at ₹2,356.05, target ₹2,570, stop loss ₹2,250.

Asian Paints share is currently trading at ₹2,356.05. The stock has been consolidating near the lower levels within a broad trading range, indicating accumulation and a potential setup for a breakout. Asian Paints' share price shows signs of strength, suggesting the possibility of breaking out from this consolidation phase.

If Asian Paints shares hold above ₹2,370, it could confirm the breakout and pave the way for an upside move toward the target of ₹2,570. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.91 and is trending upward, indicating strengthening momentum and the potential for further upside.

Asian Paints share has recently bounced from its short-term and medium-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). A sustained move above recent highs could lead to a test of its long-term EMA, which would further reinforce the bullish sentiment.

Advertisement

Given the improving technical structure, traders can buy Asian Paints shares at ₹2,356.05, with a defined stop-loss at ₹2,250 to manage risk. As long as the stock sustains above its key support levels and momentum continues to build, it remains well-positioned for a move toward the ₹2,570 target. Close monitoring of price action and volume will be key to confirming continued strength.

2] HDFC Bank: Buy above ₹1817.30, target ₹1990, stop loss ₹1730.

HDFC Bank's share is currently trading at ₹1,817.30 and is in a clear upward trend. The share price is forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily time frame, reflecting strong bullish sentiment and sustained buying interest.

A sustained move above ₹1,850 would further validate the bullish outlook and open the door for an upside move toward the target of ₹1,990. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.87 and is trending upward, showing a potential positive crossover, which indicates strengthening momentum.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank share has recently bounced from its short-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA). It is trading above all its key moving averages, including short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs — a strong technical signal supporting further upside.

Given the buoyant structure and improving momentum, traders can consider buying HDFC Bank shares at ₹1,817.30, with a defined stop-loss at ₹1,730 to manage risk. As long as the stock maintains this trajectory and sustains above its support levels, it remains well-positioned for a rally toward ₹1,990. Monitoring price action and volume will be key to confirming continued strength.

3] Nestle India: Buy at ₹2262.15, target ₹2480, stop loss ₹2150.

Nestle India's share price is trading at ₹2,262.15, consolidating within a range near the demand zone after experiencing a sharp decline from higher levels. The stock has shown signs of recovery, forming a strong bullish candle for the third consecutive day, supported by consistent trading volumes.

Advertisement

A decisive move above ₹2,300 would confirm a breakout from this consolidation phase, potentially paving the way for an upside toward the higher target of ₹2,480. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 56.13, indicating an uptrend with a positive crossover, signalling strengthening momentum.

Nestle India's share price has rebounded from lower levels, surpassing its short-term and medium-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). A sustained move above its long-term EMA would further reinforce the bullish outlook.

Given the strong technical structure, traders can consider buying Nestle India's share price at ₹2,262.15, with a well-defined stop-loss at ₹2,150 to manage risk. If the stock holds above key support levels and maintains buying momentum, it remains well-positioned for an upward rally. However, traders should closely monitor price action near resistance levels and volume trends to confirm continued strength.

Advertisement