Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 9 June 2025

Indian stock market: A larger-than-anticipated repo rate reduction, along with extra liquidity support via a CRR cut, boosted market sentiment, lifting both the Nifty 50 and Sensex by over 1% each.

The Nifty 50 advanced 252 points, or 1.02%, to settle at 25,003, while the Sensex surged 443 points, or 1%, to finish at 82,188. Today's RBI-driven rally helped flip the Nifty 50’s weekly performance into positive territory with a gain of 1.02%, while the Sensex ended the week up by 0.91%.

Stock market next week The Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index has breached above 25,000 decisively.

“ Once the benchmark index breaks above Friday's high decisively, we can expect the 50-stock index to touch 25,600 and 26,000 respectively,” said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.

Stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, 9 June 2025. The three stock picks by Bagadia are NCC, M&M and Voltas shares.

Here are the three stocks to buy on Monday:

NCC | Buy at ₹ 237.89 | Target Price: ₹ 260 | Stop Loss: ₹ 225 NCC is currently trading at ₹237.89 and has shown a strong bounce from lower levels, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily timeframe — a classic sign of a strengthening uptrend. After this upward move, the stock has entered a brief consolidation phase near its swing highs, indicating healthy profit booking and base building before a potential next leg up.

The recent price action suggests that NCC is on the verge of breaking out of this consolidation range, which could signal the continuation of its upward Momentum. A sustained move above the ₹240 mark would confirm the breakout and potentially open the door for a short-term rally towards the ₹260 level, a key resistance zone.

Momentum indicators also favor the bulls. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 60.08, showing signs of a reversal from lower levels and indicating a possible positive crossover — both of which point to increasing bullish momentum. From a trend perspective, NCC is hovering near its long-term EMA, and a decisive move above this could further validate bullish strength. The stock remains well-supported and appears to be under accumulation near key technical levels.

Structurally, the setup suggests a shift from a consolidation phase toward a potential breakout, supported by positive price structure and encouraging technical signals. This provides a favorable risk-reward opportunity for positional traders. Given the emerging breakout pattern, improving momentum, and technical alignment, traders may consider buying NCC at the current market price of ₹237.89, with a stop-loss placed at ₹225 to manage downside risk. A sustained breakout above ₹240 could set the stage for an upside move toward ₹260 in the near term.

M&M | Buy at ₹ 3106.50 | Target Price: ₹ 3425 | Stop Loss: ₹ 2950 M&M is currently trading at ₹3,106.50 and continues to maintain its strong upward trajectory. After a recent bounce from lower levels, the stock has entered a brief consolidation phase, which is now shaping into a classic Flag and Pole pattern — a continuation setup typically seen in trending markets.

The price action indicates that M&M is on the verge of breaking out of this pattern, which, if confirmed, could mark the resumption of the ongoing bullish trend. A sustained move above ₹3,150 would act as a breakout confirmation and could pave the way for a short-term rally toward ₹3,425, which stands as the next significant resistance zone.

On the momentum front, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is placed at 59.53, showing a strong reversal from lower levels and a recent positive crossover, both of which reinforce the building strength and support the bullish outlook. From a trend alignment perspective, M&M is comfortably trading around all its key moving averages, including the short-, medium-, and long-term EMAs, which further underlines the strength in the stock and provides a reliable support structure.

Structurally, the formation of a bullish continuation pattern backed by strong technical indicators and trend support presents a compelling setup for positional traders seeking to ride the ongoing momentum. Given the developing breakout structure, positive price action, and supportive indicators, traders may consider buying M&M at the current market price of ₹3,106.50, with a stop-loss placed at ₹2,950 to manage downside risk. A decisive breakout above ₹3,150 could potentially lead to a near-term target of ₹3,425.

VOLTAS | Buy at ₹ 1271.10 | Target Price: ₹ 1400 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1205 VOLTAS is currently trading at ₹1,271.10 and, after witnessing a sharp decline of nearly 41%, the stock has entered a sideways consolidation phase near its lower levels. This prolonged range-bound movement suggests a base formation, and the recent price action indicates a potential breakout from this consolidation zone.

If the stock manages to break and sustain above the ₹1,300 mark, it could trigger a short-term rally toward the ₹1,400 level — the next major resistance based on the projected range breakout.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 52.50, and has recently shown signs of reversal from lower levels, reflecting a shift in momentum with growing potential for further upside. This supports the bullish setup and adds weight to the breakout possibility.

On the trend front, VOLTAS has rebounded from its recent lows and is now trading above its short-term EMA, while currently hovering just below its medium-term EMA. A sustained move above both these averages could push the stock toward testing its long-term EMA, strengthening the bullish outlook.

Technically, the stock is in a recovery phase, backed by momentum reversal and improving trend structure, offering a promising risk-reward setup for positional traders. Given the consolidation breakout possibility, rising momentum, and improving EMA alignment, traders may consider buying VOLTAS at the current market price of ₹1,271.10, with a stop-loss at ₹1,205 to manage downside risk. A sustained move above ₹1,300 could set the stage for an upside target of ₹1,400 in the near term.