Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — April 15
Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, and Divi's Laboratories
Buy or sell stocks: After showing a range-bound action on Wednesday, the Indian stock market slipped into a sharp weakness zone and ended lower on Friday. The Nifty 50 index nosedived 234 points and closed at a 22,519 level, the BSE Sensex crashed 793 points and finished at the 74,244 mark, and the Bank Nifty index corrected 422 points and ended at 48,564 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index dipped 0.60 percent whereas the mid-cap index went down 0.49 percent.
