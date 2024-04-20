Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — April 22
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommend three stocks to buy on Monday — ICICI Bank, Maruti, and Hindustan Copper
Buy or sell stocks: Following weak global market sentiments on rising fears of the Iran-Israel war, the Indian stock market snapped its four-week winning streak. The Nifty 50 index ended 1.65 percent lower in the week gone by at the 22,147 mark, the BSE Sensex logged a weekly loss of 1.56 percent and finished at 73,088 level while the Bank Nifty index lost 2.65 percent last week and closed at 47,574 mark. In the broad market, the small-cap index finished 1.73 percent lower last week whereas the mid-cap index corrected over 3 percent in the truncated week.
